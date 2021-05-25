The best Instant Pot deals available now

If you're on the hunt for an Instant Pot deal, stick with us. CNET has been watching carefully for price drops on the popular multicooker. For example, a (normally sells for $75 or more) and Disney fans can nab a at Walmart right now.

Instant Pot is the aways popular multicooker that functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer and warmer, with a saute mode so you can make tender meats like brisket, beef stew, shredded chicken and pulled pork from start to finish. Check out these five big reasons to buy an Instant Pot for more helpful info on the small kitchen appliance that home cooks swear by for easy meals.

Wondering how to spot a multicooker deal? Instant Pots come in more variations than laptops, it seems, and pricing is often all over the map. The main rule: $50 to $70 is the sweet spot for a six-quart Instant Pot. Most Instant Pots come in three-, six- and eight-quart sizes, with the six-quart models being the most popular for families. For a single person or even a couple, you could easily get away with a three-quart.

These are the best live deals on Instant Pot from around the web, but check back as we'll be updating this list regularly.

The Duo Nova has a few more features than the original Duo but is still an ideal first model for a multicooker novice. The Duo Nova combines seven appliances: Pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker. The three-quart size is perfect if you're cooking for two or three and $50 is a very tasty price.

Instant Pot Speaking of themed Instant Pots, Walmart has a six-quart Duo adorned with Disney's famous mascot on sale for $59 -- down from $79. Oh boy!

Insignia This Insignia multicooker does all the key things an Instant Pot does, but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores high marks in a whopping 3,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging and this discounted multicooker checks out.

Instant Pot This is one of the most popular Instant Pot models since it starts at a lower price. It doesn't have a ton of the new fancy bells and whistles but it has everything you need from a multicooker, including a sear function, 14 one-touch smart programs and an easy-release safety valve. The copper color in six-quart size is priced under $60 right now.

Instant Pot The Viva appears to be an offshoot of the popular Duo model with the addition of sous vide and cake-making (!) options, according to Instantpotology. This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, sauté, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Again, six quarts is the most popular size: It's large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

