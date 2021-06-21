Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot deal: A 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is $60 (all-time-low)

Amazon Prime Day 2021

If you're hunting for an Instant Pot deal, your timing couldn't be better. Amazon Prime Day has begun and runs through Tuesday, bringing some major discounts on the ever-popular multicooker. The versatile kitchen sidekick got some early price drops, including an all-time-low price for the popular -- down to during its Prime Day counter-sale.

The Instant Pot is the multicooker that functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer and warmer, with a sauté mode so you can make tender meats like brisket, beef stew, shredded chicken and pulled pork from start to finish. It delivers meals that taste like they've taken hours to make but in a fraction of the time, so it's no surprise that they continue to be one of the hottest small kitchen appliances, especially if you can snag one on sale.

Wondering how to spot a multicooker deal? Instant Pots come in more variations than laptops, it seems, and pricing is often all over the map. The main rule: $60 to $70 is the sweet spot for a 6-quart Instant Pot. Most Instant Pots come in 3-, 6- and 8-quart sizes, with the 6-quart models being the most popular for families. For a single person or even a couple, you could easily get away with a 3-quart.

Below you'll find the best live Prime Day deals on Instant Pots from around the web.

Read more: Best early Prime Day kitchen and cookware deals

Instant Pot The Duo Plus has a few key enhancements over the original Duo, including an egg function and a sterilization function for all your picklers. According to our price tracker, this is about the lowest Duo Plus has ever dropped. Amazon quickly price-matched the same model in case you prefer to buy it there.

The Duo Nova has a few more features than the original Duo but is still an ideal first model for a multicooker novice. The Duo Nova combines seven appliances: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, food warmer and yogurt maker. The 3-quart size is perfect if you're cooking for two or three, and $50 is a very tasty price.

Instant Pot The popular 6-quart Duo gets a little Disney flavor via Mickey himself. If you're trying to teach the kids to cook, this could be a fun way to get them interested.

Williams Sonoma This specialized lid turns your Instant Pot into an air fryer and it actually works pretty well. The attachment usually goes for $90, so snag it while it's on sale at Williams Sonoma.

Insignia This Insignia multicooker does all the key things an Instant Pot does, but you'll pay a third of the price. It also scores high marks in a whopping 3,000-plus verified purchase reviews, so don't stress if you're not as familiar with the brand name. We've done the digging and this discounted multicooker checks out.

Crock-Pot This is about as low as you'll see any 6-quart multicooker drop. While Crock-Pot may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of the modern pressure cooker, this Instant Pot knock-off does everything you'll need it to and gets extremely good marks in buyer reviews.

Instant Pot The Viva appears to be an offshoot of the popular Duo model with the addition of sous vide and cake-making (!) options, according to Instantpotology. This Instant Pot does just about everything you'd want or need a multicooker to do and under $50 is about as low as you'll see it go. It features 15 cook settings: soup, meat/stew, chili, cake, egg, slow cook, pressure cook, sauté, rice, multigrain, steam, sterilize, porridge, warm and yogurt. Again, 6 quarts is the most popular size: It's large enough to cook for groups but not so huge that you'll find it difficult to store. It also has OverHeat Protection, a safety lock to ensure safe pressure cooking.

More for home cooks