Best Food Advent Calendars for 2023

The countdown to Christmas can be made a lot sweeter with an edible or drinkable Advent calendar. Many of the best treat-filled calendars are available and stocked with just about anything you could dream up, including daily doses of cheeses, jam, candy, hot sauc, coffee and tea. There are also adults-only Advent calendars teeming with tastings of beer, wine, whiskey and cocktail bitters. There are even a few dog treat calendars to satiate Spot and Fido.

The most in-demand Advent calendars are likely to sell out, so you'd be wise to order your top pick -- either for yourself or a gift for someone -- as soon as they become available. We've noted which ones are not yet in stock and projected shipping dates if that information has been made available.

Below you'll find a sweeping selection of the best food and drink Advent calendars for 2023.

Best food and drink Advent calendars for 2023

Himalayan Pet Supply Himalayan Dog Treat Advent Calendar Sorry, humans. An Advent calendar for canine friends and family members is getting top billing this year. There are dozens of pet-friendly calendars to choose from but the Himalayan Pet Supply has 24 quality bites for dogs including freeze-dried meat snacks, bacon cookies and cheesy peanut butter bears. All the ingredients are clearly labeled so you can see what you're giving your four-legged friend. $22 at Amazon

Compartes Compartés Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Compartés makes some unusual chocolate creations, including strawberry Champagne dark chocolate and another with lavender. The Advent calendar is a perfect way to taste Compartés' inventive collection without committing to one flavor. Order now and the item will ship on Nov. 1. There is also a garden-themed Advent calendar with flavors including honey lavender, lemon poppyseed, passionfruit, coffee toffee and raspberry rose $110 at Compartés

Bonne Maman Bonne Maman Jam Advent Calendar This calendar includes 24 adorably petite jars of different limited-edition jams and jellies (plus one honey), all of which are free of high fructose corn syrup and totally all-natural. It's perfect for any toast lover on your list this holiday season (or, you know, yourself). There's a mix of both new and classic flavors, including caramel with cinnamon, raspberry chocolate and lemon yuzu. This sold out fast last year -- and most years before that -- so don't hesitate if tasty preserves are your jam for Advent. $45 at Amazon

Flaviar Flaviar Whiskey Advent Calendar (preorder only) For those who prefer their holiday cheer in stronger liquid form, this calendar serves up 24 1.7-ounce pours of whiskey from around the globe, plus a Glencairn glass, Flaviar coaster and tasting notes for each pour. There is a lovely mix of offerings from every region of the whiskey-producing world -- Japan, Australia, Scotland, Ireland, US -- all packaged in this year's theme The Lost Art of Distillation: Amber Kingdom. It's not cheap but the booze is mostly top-shelf, and I can't think of a better gift for a spirits lover. Be warned, this decadent Advent calendar typically sells out faster than most. $250 at Flaviar

The Open Bottle Craft Beer Advent Calendar (preorder now) Did someone order a 24-beer tasting for December? Yes, I did. This sudsy calendar features 24 unique beers (12- or 16-ounce cans) with no repeats. Talk about a hoppy holiday. $100 at The Open Bottle

Williams Sonoma Harry Potter Candy Advent Calendar For wannabe wizards, this Harry Potter-themed calendar conceals a mix of candies that even muggles will love, including Fizzing Whizbees, Gummy Frogs, Butterscotch Drops and (of course) Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans. Cast your summoning charm ASAP because we're guessing these will sell out before you can say accio! $40 at Williams Sonoma

Stonewall Kitchen McCrea's Caramel Advent Calendar Yet another way to treat a sweet tooth, this whimsically designed calendar hides creamy, handmade caramels in 12 amazing flavors like Tapped Maple, Cinnamon Clove, Dark Roasted Mocha, Chocolate Peppermint and Ginger Fusion -- as well as classic Vanilla. The small-batch candies are slow cooked in copper kettles using the best (and fewest) ingredients possible. $40 at Uncommon Goods

Woodford Reserve Woodford Reserve 8 Days of Spirit If 24 or 12 days of indulgence is a little much for you, let us acquaint you with Woodford's Eight Days of Spirit. While there isn't any actual bourbon in this one, you will find other delights for mixing cocktails behind each window including aromatic bitters and cocktail mixers. $145 at Williams Sonoma

Vadham Vahdam Loose Leaf Tea Advent Calendar For a loose leaf tea drinker, this is the clear pick. Enjoy a different one of Vahdam's many delicate in-house tea blends each day in December until Christmas. $60 at Amazon

Jack Daniels Jack Daniels Advent Calendar This boozy Advent calendar houses 12 50ml bottles of Jack Daniels and other whiskies from the JD family. Yes, please. $34 at Drizly

Sugarfina Sugarfina Candy Advent Calendar This adorable and festive calendar houses 24 different candies (four pieces of each), from apple frogs and merry berries to birthday cookie bites and Santa's donuts and is perfect for the person with a sweet tooth in your life who's tired of the usual chocolate -- if such people actually exist. $50 at Sugarfina

Tea Revv/Etsy YawnBrew Coffee Advent Calendar If you or your lucky gift recipient prefers java to tea, this compact package holds 24 craft coffees (ground or whole bean) to jolt you into a jolly mood. The brand also offers a tea Advent calendar ($45) of its own, as well as a hot cocoa Advent calendar ($70) for those who want to wind down with a cozy cup of chocolate. $54 at Etsy

DavidsTea David's Tea Advent Calendar If it's tea that makes you merry, this calendar will have you calm, relaxed and ready for whatever the holidays bring. It hides a mix of 24 high-quality loose-leaf tea including inventive holiday creations like roasted chestnut and dark chocolate orange. $55 at Davidstea

Harry and David Harry and David's 12 Days of Christmas Tower This delightful wooden gift box looks like a stack of presents -- and each of the 12 drawers contains a different candy treat such as Moose Munch, chocolate-covered cherries, truffles, mints and malt balls. And once the confections are gone, the box can be reused for years to come. $100 at Harry and David

Macy's Godiva Chocolate Advent Calendar There's a wide range of chocolate Advent calendars, from the cheap (and waxy) drugstore kind to high-end luxury Advent calendar versions that are way beyond any Secret Santa budget. But for a fairly priced option and solid quality too, you can't go wrong with Godiva. Everyone knows it, and it's packed into a charmingly illustrated calendar that'll make you smile even before you fetch your daily piece of creamy chocolate. $40 at Godiva

In Good Taste In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar This wonderful wine calendar has 24 different wines (more than six ounces of each) to try in the lead-up to Christmas. Try new reds and whites from wine-producing regions all over the globe including California, Spain and Italy. Insert code CHEERS at checkout for $20 off. $120 at In Good Taste

Food52 Palais des Thés tea Advent calendar Tea lovers, look no further. In this Advent calendar from Parisian tea company Palais des Thés, you get 24 different teas so you can enjoy a fresh cup every morning leading up to Christmas. Naturally, the red and gold design is très chic. $36 at Uncommon Goods

So Wrong It's Nom Cheese Advent Calendar (coming soon) Savory Advent calendars are fairly rare but this one would be special even if they weren't -- because it's full of nine varieties of fine cheese (like smoky Applewood British cheddar and herbal Ilchester Derby with sage), all suitable for vegetarians. It will be available at select Target stores, as well as Supervalu, Sprouts, Schnucks, Meijer, Jewel, Lidl and Publix locations starting in November. Check back for more details. $20 at So Wrong It's Nom

Aldi Aldi Hot Sauce Advent Calendar (coming soon) Most of Aldi's many Advent calendars have not hit shelves yet. When they do, you'll have to get yourself to an actual Aldi to snag this one. In addition to wine, cheese and other calendars, the fan-favorite grocery chain has stocked a hot sauce Advent for pepperheads. That's 25 days of holiday heat to make your chicken, roast beef and bloody marys sizzle. $20 at Aldi

Vinebox Vinebox's 12 Nights of Wine (preorder now) Vinebox is back with three versions of it's popular wine-tasting Advent calendar after selling out in 2022. The tasting contains a dozen pours of either just reds, chilled wines (whites, rosés and chilled reds) or 24 pours of both red and white, all housed in sleek vials and curated by Vinebox's in-house sommeliers. $199 at Vinebox

Aldi Aldi Wine Advent Calendar (coming soon) If you're near an Aldi, it will surely be bringing back its cult-favorite wine Advent calendar for 2023, though it's not available just yet. As in past years, this one will likely feature a mix of red, white and bubbly in 24 mini bottles. Look out for several other Advent calendars in store this holiday season too, including ones for beer, hard seltzer, chocolate, cheese and both cat and dog treats. See at Aldi



