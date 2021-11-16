Best early Black Friday deals at JC Penney

JC Penney

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

JC Penney has busted out an early , and we're here to assist you by sorting through it all. There's affordable cooking equipment like a and a for breakfast or lunch (both just $18). And you've come to the right place if you're seeking toys, beauty essentials and travel gear.

We've scoured JC Penney for the best offers on a little bit of everything so you can get a jump on your holiday shopping or find an affordable gift for someone. Check out the products listed below for a preview of the best offers, but you'll want to visit JC Penney for to see every deal.

















It's not clear how long these offers will last, but be sure to check out JC Penney during Black Friday itself for more discounts.