Best Buy's July 4th top deals: Refrigerator, inflatable water park and dash cams

Deal Savings Price







After countering Amazon's Prime Day with their own Bigger Deals sale last week, Best Buy is not stopping when it comes to money-saving deals and has already started dropping prices for the July 4th weekend. We've spotted some big summer savings on appliances and tech gears that are worth checking out. Check back often as we'll continue to keep an eye out for new sale.

Read more: The best July 4th sales happening now

Best Buy This compact top-freezer 11.6 cubic feet refrigerator is perfect for a smaller space like an apartment or den. With easy-to-adjust electronic temperature control, reversible doors and an optional icemaker kit this little fridge has everything you need without the big price tag. The black and white model are now only $30 and you can get the stainless steel silver for $30 more.

Best Buy It's hot out, and this is the perfect thing to keep your kids cool. Don't have kids? Grab your favorite drink and let your neighbors stare at you as you enjoy being less warm than them. It's $150 cheaper right now, so you'll be the one laughing in the end.

Best Buy Whether you're hitting the road for the summer or getting ready to return to the office. It's prudent to invest in a good dash camera. Save yourself the headache of dealing with insurance companies and other automotive drama with this X700 dash cam kit from Thinkware. This combo features a full HD 1080p front-mounted camera, rear camera, 2.7-in LCD screen and GPS antenna for only $170. The X700 was even designed with additional thermal protection for those hotter than normal states.

Best Buy It's pretty common knowledge that solid-state drives are vastly superior -- cool-running, totally silent and much faster than their disk counterpart. If you've been waiting to upgrade that sluggish desktop, laptop or even game console, now is the time with the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA drive for only $60. One of the lowest price points we've seen in the past year for drives of similar capacity.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.