Best Black Friday vacuum deals so far

The Black Friday deals are now beginning to roll in, and big discounts on vacuums are popping up everywhere. Perhaps it's a new robot vacuum you've been considering. Or maybe a lightweight cordless vacuum is what you have your eye on. Whatever direction you choose, there's bound to be a tempting offer out there. On this list are some vacuum deals, one of which you can take advantage of right now; others kick into effect starting Nov. 21 and 22, at Target and Walmart respectively.

Amazon We've tested the Robovac 25C ourselves and can vouch for its respectable cleaning performance. So much so that we recommend it as the best budget robot vacuum you can buy right now. And at $99 ($50 off) it's an even better deal.

Deals coming soon

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $400 (save $200)

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin cordless stick vacuum: $250 (save $130)

Dyson V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum: $400 (save $100)

Dyson Outsize cordless vacuum: $600 (save $200)

iRobot Roomba i1 Plus Self-Empty Robot: $349 (save $230)

Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum: $179 (save $120)

Chris Monroe/CNET The Pet Pro was once our pick for best midrange cordless vacuum. It has now been ousted by the Tineco A11 Hero. That said, it's still a solid floor cleaner and worth a look if you're a loyal Shark customer.