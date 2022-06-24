Get Amazon Prime for Free Sony X80K TV Review Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Early Prime Day Deals Eero 6 Plus Review
Best BBQ to Order Online From Goldbelly

Score expertly prepared barbecue dinners for eight people from iconic rib and brisket joints for less than $95.

David Watsky
Some heroes wear capes, while others (I'm looking at you, pitmasters) wear aprons. Some wear neither, honestly, they just know how to get the good stuff to the people who want it. If you're hosting for the Fourth of July this year, you can have some of the best barbecue in the country delivered from Goldbelly and give yourself time back to sip a bourbon drink all slow-like or watch fireworks explode in the sky. 

Goldbelly is an online marketplace for gourmet-prepared eats and it works with some of the most legendary barbecue joints south (and north) of the Mason-Dixon to send slow-cooked meats and barbecue sides to your door. 

bo ssam pork shoulder on table

Momofuku's Bo Ssäm dinner is just one of many excellent barbecue options on Goldbelly.

 Goldbelly

Don't worry, I've tested it

Not all types of prepared food freeze and travel well. But barbecue, which is mostly slow-cooked, is well-suited for a cross-country journey. That, coupled with how darn long real barbecue takes to make at home -- and how difficult it can be -- makes it an excellent candidate for ordering online. Plus, you can score expertly prepared barbecue dinners for up to eight people for under $100. 

To be sure it'll all go according to plan, I ordered up a feast of ribs, brisket and brisket burnt ends from the iconic Joe's KC via Goldbelly. Everything arrived frozen and neatly packed with instructions to heat and serve. I seared the tender pork ribs on the grill with some of the included extra sauce and heated the burnt ends and brisket on the same grill wrapped in foil. Everything turned out impossibly tender and bursting with rich barbecue flavor. Oh, and I barely had to lift a finger.

If you're looking for a true mic drop this Fourth of July (but minus the labor), I can't recommend Joe's highly enough. But there's a slew of easy options on Goldbelly and these are some of the best barbecue feasts to order online this summer.
Goldbelly

Joe's KC Ribs, Brisket and Burnt Ends

Serves four to five

This heaping helping of barbecue from Joe's in KC includes a slab of pork ribs, one pound of brisket, a pound of chopped beef burnt ends and a bottle of sauce.

$125 at Goldbelly
Godlbelly

Dinosaur BBQ Duo Dinner

Serves up to eight

This might be the best deal out of all of Goldbelly's barbecue offerings. Dinosaur has made quite a name for itself churning out tasty ribs and pork in upstate New York but you can get the goods wherever you live. 

The sampler includes two types of meat (ribs, sausage, pork shoulder, brisket or chicken), plus a pound each of beans and chili, and two bottles of sauce. You can even add sausage links, house pickles or more sauces to your order for an extra cost. 

This is enough food for eight (probably more) for less than $95. I'm not sure you could make all this food from scratch for that cheap.

$95 at Goldbelly
Goldbelly

Kings BBQ Oink Sampler

Serves up to six

If you like vinegar-heavy Carolina barbecue, this sampling of meats, sides and sauce from Kings BBQ is the one to get. The Oink Sampler feeds four to six people and includes the following:

  • 1 pound Kings hand-chopped pork barbecue
  • 2 racks of Kings BBQ pork ribs
  • 1 pint Brunswick stew
  • 1 pint of potato salad
  • 1 pint slaw
  • 12 Kings hush puppies
  • Barbecue sauce (5 ounces)
$100 at Goldbelly
Goldbelly

Central BBQ Ribs and Pulled Pork Dinner

Serves up to eight

For Memphis barbecue, it doesn't get much better than Central. This feast includes enough tender ribs and pulled pork for eight hungry party-goers. You'll also get a jar of rub and a bottle of sauce to slather on.

$140 at Goldbelly
Goldbelly

Momofuku Bo Ssäm Dinner

Serves up to six

For a unique take on barbecue, Momofuku's legendary Bo Ssäm is available for shipping nationwide. This home cooking kit features a half pork shoulder that's been cured, smoked and roasted for several hours. All you have to do is reheat in your oven and serve with the included rolls and fixin's.

$200 at Goldbelly
Goldbelly

Rafetto's Mac 'n' Cheese

Four pounds of mac

While you're at it, you might want to order some extra sides and there's none more crowd-pleasing than macaroni and cheese. Rafetto's excellent offering uses a velvety blend of yellow sharp cheddar and American cheese. Top it with some bread crumbs or ritz crackers, pop it in the oven for 25 minutes and you'll have some seriously happy party guests.

$35 at Goldbelly

More of our backyard barbecue favorites

