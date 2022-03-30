Best Air Fryer Deals: 6-Quart Capacity Digital Air Fryer Down to $69, 9-Quart Dual-Basket Just $89

Deal Savings Price







Show more (1 item)

Air fryer deals are always popping up, especially as they increase in popularity. Even some of our very favorite air fryers sometimes go on sale. If you haven't invested in an air fryer yet, I'd suggest picking up one of these handy cookers when you can snag a major discount. You can find larger ones with dual baskets and smaller units that will suit an individual or a couple.

Oh, and did I mention air fryers can actually save you money on your energy bill? If you're searching for deals and discounts on an air fryer, check out some of the deals we've gathered below. And check back as we update this story regularly as new deals emerge and old deals expire.

But first, a little air fryer 101.

Read more: Air Fryers Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before You Buy

What does an air fryer do?

Air fryer ovens make crispy snacks that taste like they've been fried, but the not-so-dirty secret is that there's no frying involved. Instead, air fryers lean on super-hot, fast-circulating air to replicate the effects of oil-frying but with none of the unwanted calories and fat. I love mine and use it nearly every day. For me, the only thing better than an air fryer is a cheap air fryer, and that's exactly what you'll find in the deals outlined below.

What are the different types of air fryers?

When choosing an air fryer you have one big decision to make: Certain models only air fry, and they're generally cheaper but you will be limited in what you can do. Then there are larger hybrid countertop convection ovens with an air fry function. With this type, you can generally bake, broil, toast, reheat, defrost and warm in addition to air frying -- although sometimes the air fryer function is not quite as strong as the solo air fryer. Both versions are great and it really comes down to what you plan to cook, the counter space you can give up, and how much you want to spend.

How much should an air fryer cost?

Like anything else, this all depends on how fancy you want to get. But the good news is you won't have to spend much if you don't want to, especially if you snap up one of these air fryer deals. Basic single-function air fryers from generic brands start at around $30 and I've found they work well, even if they lack some of the features that the more expensive ovens have.

There are also hybrid ovens that are more like countertop toaster ovens but with air fryer functions. Those range from $150 to $300, but with these 2022 air fryer deals, you can nab one for less.

The best air fryer deals right now

Instant This power cooker from the makers of Instant Pot has a glass front window so you can keep an eye on progress without letting the precious heat out.

Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Drew Barrymore's kitchen line includes this 6-quart air fryer with a matte plastic finish and digital interface. It's down to the lowest price we've seen so far.

Bella If you want a ton of air frying capacity for a Super Bowl crowd, I'd suggest a dual-basket model. Much of the effectiveness of an air fryer comes from having a relatively small cooking basket so all that fast-moving and hot air hits the food more frequently and from a closer distance. This fryer has two 4.5-quart cooking baskets so you can make different foods at the same time without sacrificing power.

Bella This is a good-size oven if you're cooking for a family and the digital presets take some of the guesswork out of timings and temperatures for air frying.

Bella If you're not sure air frying is going to be your jam, start with this serviceable $30 Bella oven and feel it out. It's more than off the normal price and a solid deal on a digital air fryer with computerized cooking presets and programs.