The best air fryer deals for early Black Friday

Black Friday-style deals are already happening and those include the ever-popular air fryer. We've already seen all-time low prices on air fryers of all sizes as well as Instant Pot's air fryer lid that'll turn your multicooker into an air fryer (space saver). If you're looking to add one of these handy and healthy small kitchen appliances or gift one to a loved one, now would be the time to pounce.

What does an air fryer do?

If you don't know already, air fryer ovens make crispy snacks that taste like they've been fried, but the not-so-dirty secret is that there's no frying involved. Instead, air fryers lean on super-hot, fast-circulating air to replicate the effects of oil-frying but with none of the unwanted calories and fat. I love mine and use it nearly every day. For me, the only thing better than an air fryer is a cheap air fryer, and that's exactly what you'll find during this sprawling early Black Friday flash sale.

What are the different types of air fryers?

When choosing an air fryer you have one big decision to make: Certain models air fry only, and they're generally cheaper but you will be limited in what you can do. Then there are larger hybrid countertop convection ovens with an air fry function. With this type, you can generally bake, broil, toast, reheat, defrost and warm in addition to air frying -- although sometimes the air fryer function is not quite as strong as the solo air fryer. Both versions are great and it really comes down to what you plan to cook, the counter space you can give up, and how much you want to spend.

How much should an air fryer cost?

Like anything else, this all depends on how fancy you want to get. But the good news is you won't have to spend much if you don't want to, especially if you snap up one of these air fryer deals. Basic single-function air fryers from generic brands start at around $30 and I've found they work well, even if they lack some of the features the more expensive ovens have.

There are also hybrid ovens that are more like countertop toaster ovens but with air fryer functions. Those range from $150 to $300, but with these early Black Friday deals, you can nab one for less.

Bella The top-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer is also down to $25. That's half off the normal price and a solid deal on a digital air fryer with computerized cooking presets and programs.

Instant Pot This lid turns your 6-quart Instant Pot into a powerful air fryer. I've tested dozens of air fryers and this unit blasts food into crispy goodness as well as any of them. Plus, it's a big space saver if you already have an Instant Pot. It's currently down to the lowest price we've ever seen it on Williams Sonoma.

NInja In a comprehensive test we ran of countertop ovens with air-fry function, this Ninja took the top spot making insanely crispy wings and fries, and broiling salmon to perfection. Plus, it flips up to be no more than 8 inches deep, so it's perfect for saving space. The highly versatile oven is down $90 right now and about as low as we've seen it to date.

This is easily one of the most versatile countertop ovens on the market. It can do more than many full-sized ovens and it does all of it well. I tested this bad boy earlier in the year and loved it for its powerful air-fry function, precise bake and roast settings and easy interface. It's big too and can help out come holiday hosting time. You could get a whole chicken in this thing, easy. It's definitely a splurge and perhaps not totally worth the normal $400 tag, but down to $279 where it is now at Sur La Table, this is a ton of oven for the price.

One of the best prices you'll find on an air fryer of this size. It's large enough to cook crispy fries, wings and calamari for a group and costs less than ordering in.

Bella There are a whole bunch of air fryers on sale at Best Buy today but this is my pick. The 4-quart size is perfect for most people -- not too large and not too small -- and the digital interface is handy for quickly firing up wings or fries using the preset programs and not having to hawk it the whole time.

Best Buy This is about as cheap as you'll find any air fryer and if you're not entirely sold on the idea but are a little air-fry curious, this is a low-risk way to dip your toe into the waters. Prefer a digital interface? See the next deal.

Cosori The big draw of this 5.8-quart Cosori air fryer is that it's fitted with Wi-Fi capability so it can be controlled via your phone or smart device, including both Alexa and Google. It also has 11 presets to cook all your favorite foods perfectly without any guesswork. This is a higher-end brand with a sturdy build and powerful performance to prove it.

Insignia If it's a big air fryer oven you're after, this Insignia digital oven is the one to grab. It has 10-quarts of cooking capacity, three racks for cooking different foods and a handy viewing window to keep an eye on the progress. Save $70 on the unit plus free shipping right now.

Chefman If you've got the space on your counter, I say level up to this more complete convection oven that has an air fry function. If you're like me, you'll use it almost every day. This hybrid convection oven has variable temperature controls and cooking functions including air fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast and gets as hot as 450 degrees F. An extra-large 20-liter interior can fit up to four slices of toast or a 10-inch pizza.