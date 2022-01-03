The 9 best air fryer deals to start your new year off right

Deal Savings Price













An air fryer is one very easy and inexpensive way to cook healthier in the new year. You'll need far less oil to achieve crispy goodness on healthy favorites like chicken thighs, veggie burgers and Brussels sprouts. If you'd like to experiment with a healthy air fryer over, there are loads of models on sale to start the new year including some as cheap as $25.

We scanned the web to find the best air fryer deals on now. Find our picks below and check back as we update this story regularly.

But first a little air fryer 101.

Read more: Air fryers explained: Everything you need to know before you buy

What does an air fryer do?

Air fryer ovens make crispy snacks that taste like they've been fried, but the not-so-dirty secret is that there's no frying involved. Instead, air fryers lean on super-hot, fast-circulating air to replicate the effects of oil-frying but with none of the unwanted calories and fat. I love mine and use it nearly every day. For me, the only thing better than an air fryer is a cheap air fryer, and that's exactly what you'll find during this sprawling early Black Friday flash sale.

What are the different types of air fryers?

When choosing an air fryer you have one big decision to make: Certain models air fry only, and they're generally cheaper but you will be limited in what you can do. Then there are larger hybrid countertop convection ovens with an air fry function. With this type, you can generally bake, broil, toast, reheat, defrost and warm in addition to air frying -- although sometimes the air fryer function is not quite as strong as the solo air fryer. Both versions are great and it really comes down to what you plan to cook, the counter space you can give up, and how much you want to spend.

How much should an air fryer cost?

Like anything else, this all depends on how fancy you want to get. But the good news is you won't have to spend much if you don't want to, especially if you snap up one of these air fryer deals. Basic single-function air fryers from generic brands start at around $30 and I've found they work well, even if they lack some of the features that the more expensive ovens have.

There are also hybrid ovens that are more like countertop toaster ovens but with air fryer functions. Those range from $150 to $300, but with these early Black Friday deals, you can nab one for less.

The best air fryer deals in 2022

Ninja The beauty of this air fryer is the dual baskets, which allow you to cook multiple things at different temps and for different amounts of time without having to do it in batches.

Bella This is a good size oven if you're cooking for a family and the digital presets take a bit of the guesswork out of timings and temps for air fryer favorites.

Instant Instant may be best known for its pots but the air fryers are gaining ground. Grab this nearly 6-quart fryer with a window to watch your food's progress for just $100 to start the new year.

Bella If you want a decently sized air fryer with a window to watch the food's progress, grab the Bella while it's down $60 on Best Buy.

Bella If you're not sure air frying is going to be your jam, start with this serviceable $25 Bella oven and feel it out. It's more than off the normal price and a solid deal on a digital air fryer with computerized cooking presets and programs.

Dash This isn't the lowest we've seen Dash's compact air fryer drop, but if you're looking for a flashier model that functions at a high level, this is a solid option.

Best Buy This is about as cheap as you'll find any air fryer and if you're not entirely sold on the idea but are a little air-fry curious, this is a low-risk way to dip your toe into the waters. Prefer a digital interface? See the deal a little further up.

NInja In a comprehensive test we ran of countertop ovens with air-fry function, this Ninja took the top spot, making insanely crispy wings and fries, and broiling salmon to perfection. Plus, it flips up to be no more than 8 inches deep, so it's perfect for saving space. This highly versatile oven is down $30 right now and about as low as we've seen it to date.

KitchenAid This versatile oven is a nice compact size and did well in a series of tests we ran. You can bag it for $40 off right now at Best Buy.

