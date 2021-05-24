Pay just $30 for a powerful countertop juicer -- today only

Bella

Back in college, my roommate and I sprung for a juicer. It was lovely to have fresh juice in the morning, but this thing was like three feet wide, trimming our already minimal counter space in half. Plus, it cost upwards of $200 and was as loud as a lawnmower. That was 10 years ago and times -- along with juicers -- have changed. You can now score a high-powered juicer like the , which is roughly the size of a blender, for just . It's a one-day deal, but it's one heck of a good one.

This has five speeds to handle anything from berries and greens to tougher juicing candidates like apples, beets and carrots for easy injections of vitamins, minerals, iron and other nutrients. The large 3-inch feed tube reduces prep time, and the 2-liter, dishwasher-safe plastic pulp container and brush make cleanup simple.

Now, you might think $30 is way too little to spend on a juicer and actually expect it to work. Your instinct might not be wrong, but we dug into the over 1,600 reviews and the Bella juicer actually holds up well in verified purchase reviews. It scores a solid 4.5 average rating, with most folks judging it to be a solid buy and one that they'd make again.

First published last year. Updated with new deal details.