Boil and bubble with this $30 electric tea kettle

Save 50% on this Bella kettle, which has a built-in steeper and presets to nail optimal temps for various types of tea.

True tea snobs know that certain teas steep better at different temperatures. Green tea, for instance, should be steeped in water at around 175 degrees F, significantly below boiling, while some even more delicate teas do best in water that's cooler than that. Those temps are nearly impossible to nail in a stovetop teapot, but this Bella Pro Series electric kettle will hit them on the head every time with a press of a button. This tea-drinker's kettle is normally $60, but you can grab it for 50% right now at Best Buy, down to $30 for today only.

The Bella kettle holds 1.7 liters of water and gets to a roaring boil in just a few minutes. It has temperature presets for green, black, herbal and delicate teas, as well as a built-in steeper basket for brewing fresh pots of loose-leaf tea. 

This is a no-brainer gift for the tea drinker on your list. Pair it with one of these five great tea subscriptions and you'll be steeped in gratitude before long. For more tea kettle options, check out this list of the best electric kettles we tried in 2021.