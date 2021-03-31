Make loaves on loaves with this $55 well-rated bread machine -- deal ends today

Bella

If you didn't quite hone your bread baking skills during the pandemic the way everyone else seemed to -- or at least pretended to on social media -- I've got good news. A well-rated is on sale at Best Buy today, down to just $55. That's $95 off the sticker price and about as cheap as you'll find a quality bread machine in 2021 -- and we've looked.

While we haven't had a chance to test the Bella bread machine yet ourselves, we dug into the ratings and verified purchase reviews both on Best Buy and other vendors that sell the model. Owners of the small appliance rave about how it's "so easy to use" and a "total game changer for busy parents."

The Bella makes a fresh loaf of bread from start to finish in under two hours and with very minimal effort. We're talkin' just dumping in the ingredients and pressing a few buttons. You can even choose the crust color with three easy presets and there's a large viewing window to keep an eye on the bake.

If you order the , Best Buy will ship it for free within the week. Or choose free in-store pickup and grab it later today, pending inventory.

