Apple Wallet to hold your driver's license Microsoft's Surface event Joe Rogan says he has COVID Google Doodle honors vaccine inventor Labor Day sales Child tax credit: September details
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab this $15 Belgian waffle maker and win the weekend (save $20)

Maple syrup is not included.

chefman-waffle-iron.png
Chefman

I don't know how official this declaration is, but it is about to be waffle season. Chilly fall Saturday and Sunday mornings were invented for fluffy-on-the-inside, crusty-on-the-outside Belgian waffles to soak up syrup and melted butter. You can be ready with this stainless steel Chefman Belgian waffle makercurrently on sale for just $15 at Walmart, down from $35. That's about as cheap as you're going to find a breakfast beast like this -- and we looked.

See it at Walmart

The Chefman waffle iron makes fast waffles on a nonstick, scratch-resistant coating and has an anti-overflow feature for less mess and easy cleanup. It's also safe to operate, so your young ones can jump in on the fun.

Read more: What's the difference between Belgian waffles and regular waffles?

The internet's best waffle maker hacks, ranked

See all photos