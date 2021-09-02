Grab this $15 Belgian waffle maker and win the weekend (save $20)

Chefman

I don't know how official this declaration is, but it is about to be waffle season. Chilly fall Saturday and Sunday mornings were invented for fluffy-on-the-inside, crusty-on-the-outside Belgian waffles to soak up syrup and melted butter. You can be ready with this stainless steel currently on sale for just , down from $35. That's about as cheap as you're going to find a breakfast beast like this -- and we looked.

The Chefman waffle iron makes fast waffles on a nonstick, scratch-resistant coating and has an anti-overflow feature for less mess and easy cleanup. It's also safe to operate, so your young ones can jump in on the fun.

