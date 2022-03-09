Get a Sam's Club Membership, Rotisserie Chicken, Cupcakes and a $10 Gift Card for Only $20

Apple 'Peek Performance' Antarctica's Most Famous Shipwreck Found Pig Heart Transplant Patient Dies iOS 15.4 Arrives Next Week 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' tweets classic greeting More Free COVID Tests
Groceries are likely a significant part of your weekly budget, so why not try to save every dollar you possibly can on them? A Sam's Club membership offers tons of benefits, including exclusive savings on groceries. 

A one-year membership would normally cost you $45 total, but through March 13 you can sign up for just $20, less than half the cost. That's not even the best part, though. In addition to this, you'll get a $10 gift card to use on a purchase of your choice, plus a rotisserie chicken and an eight-pack of cupcakes. This basically means you are paying under $10 out of pocket for the membership with the $23 of extras that are thrown in.

A Sam's Club membership includes member benefits like free curbside pick-up, which is a massive time-saver when you've got a busy week, as well as a same-day delivery option for just $12. You'll also get exclusive prices at select Sam's Club gas pumps along with free flat tire repair, battery testing and windshield wiper replacement. 

Sam's Club sells more than just groceries, too, with a huge selection of electronics, furniture, clothing, games and other goods. In fact, if you've been having difficulty getting your hands on a next-gen Xbox Series X or PS5, it might be worth jumping on this deal just to get access to the member-exclusive console restocks that we've seen in the past. No matter what you use it for, at just $20, your Sam's Club membership will pay for itself in no time.