Beat the Heat With Up to 52% Off Refurb Ninja Creami Ice Cream Makers

Ice cream, like most things, is just better when it's homemade. And fortunately, there's a better way to make it than using an old-fashioned bucket and hand crank. The Ninja Creami can turn all your favorite ingredients into a delicious pint of custom ice cream in just minutes, and right now you can snag one for as much as 52% off. Now through May 31, Woot has a selection refurbished models on sale starting at just $100.

According to Woot, a refurbished item may show some minor signs of wear and tear. But if you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is a great chance to snag one of these versatile home ice cream makers at a big discount.

The Ninja Creami can turn practically anything you can think of into smooth, delectable pint of ice cream. All you need to do is fill the container with your favorite ingredients, including fruits, nuts, chocolate and more, and pop it in the freezer overnight. Then, the Creami's powerful dual drive motor will churn it into refreshing and perfectly blended pint of ice cream. Or, use it to whip up some other frozen treats, including milkshakes and sorbet. And all containers, paddles and lids are dishwasher safe, which makes clean-up a breeze.

There are two different refurb models on sale right now. The , which you can pick up for $100 ($100 off), has dedicated functions for ice cream, milkshakes, sorbet, lite ice cream and mix-ins. While the , which is on sale for just $110, $120 off its list price, can also be used to make gelato and smoothie bowls.