Beat the Heat With $20 Off a 2-Pack of HyperChiller Beverage Coolers

I love my morning coffee as much as the next person, but on a sticky summer morning a steaming hot cup of joe doesn't exactly hit the spot. Fortunately, you can exchange it for a refreshing cup of iced coffee, without investing in a pricey iced coffee maker. The is designed to cool your boiling hot coffee in just 60 seconds, and right now you can grab a two-pack at on sale at Woot for just $30, $20 off the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

CNET's resident expert on nifty kitchen gadgets, David Watsky, put this HyperChiller to the test last year, and came away very impressed with the results. During the tests, it managed to live up to the company's lofty claims, dropping the temperature of a freshly brewed cup of coffee by a whopping 100 degrees in just one minute, and down to 59 degrees in two minutes. It's a simple, but very effective, design with two layers of ice and separate inner cooling chamber for your beverage -- so you can get a cool, refreshing drink without the dilution of melted ice.

All you have to do is fill the ice chambers with water -- there's no harmful chemicals or gels -- and pop it in the freezer, ideally for eight hours or more. Though for the best results, you will need to refreeze it between each use. And while it's designed for coffee, it works just as well with wine, whiskey or any other drink you may want to cool down without watering it down.