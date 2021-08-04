Beat the heat and save 49% on this above-ground pool

Bestway

Few things help you escape the heat like a pool, and over the last couple of years it has only gotten easier to set one up just about anywhere. You can have a smaller above-ground pool in most yards with little more than your standard outdoor hose connected to the external filter system. The only thing keeping most people from setting up a pool is the price, and today that's way less of a problem. All you need is $220 and you're ready to cool down.

The Bestway rectangular above-ground pool, measuring 14x12 feet and able to handle 4-6 people with no problem thanks to its separate external filter. This pool uses all of the same cleaning chemicals and chlorine as any other pool, which you would need to buy separately, but this huge discount is a great first step in keeping cool for years.