At 55% off, you won't want to miss out on this one-day air fryer deal

Air fryers are all the rage right now, and for good reason. They're compact, healthier than traditional frying, and have a wide range of options depending on what you want to make. This Bella Pro Series 6-quart air fryer is perfect for big events. The 6-quart capacity allows you to cook up to 5 pounds of food at a time. There are also more options on this air fryer than some of the competition, including six preset cooking programs: Air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or crisp to get those fries perfect every time. Plus, the digital touchscreen allows you to adjust the temperature anywhere from 170 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit so you can accommodate a variety of recipes. Right now you can .

Clean-up is a breeze as well, with a stainless steel exterior that's easy to wipe down, plus a removable non-stick drawer and a food basket that are dishwasher-safe and PFOA-free. Let's face it, cooking for a lot of people can be tough, especially if some of those people have health and wellness goals or concerns. Air frying can help remove some of that worry. It works with a vast array of foods as well. You have your staples, like chicken wings and french fries, but you can also make sweet potatoes, salmon and more at the touch of a button so that you can simplify cooking and get back to spending more time with family.