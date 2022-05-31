Amazon's Own Pet Food, Treats and More Are Up to 42% Off

Pet food is one of those necessities you can't skip, and since our pets are part of the family, you want to make sure you're investing in something healthy for your four-legged friend that tastes great, too. That combination doesn't always come cheap. But right now you can grab selections of Amazon-branded pet food, treats and more for your fur-baby at up to 42% off.
These treats and food packs are both nutritious and delicious, using real ingredients to keep your pooch or kitty satisfied and healthy. Shop the entire sale selection at Amazon and browse some highlights of the sale below:
Treats deals
- Wag chicken jerky dog treats: $10 (save $6)
- Wag freeze-dried beef liver dog treats: $5 (save $4)
- Wag chicken flavor training treats: $8 (save $1)
- Wag baked peanut butter biscuit treats: $6 (save $3)
- Wag Expedition organic granola bites dog treats: $6 (save $4)
Food deals
- Wag wholesome grains 5-pound bag of dry dog food: $8 (save $6)
- Wag 4-pound bag of dry dog food with no added grain: $10 (save $7)
- Wag dry dog food 5-pound bag with no added grain: $12 (save $8)
- Wonder Bound large breed puppy 30-pound bag of dry food: $29 (save $19)
- Wonder Bound wet cat food paté variety pack: $14 (save $2)
- Wonder Bound wet cat food variety pack with no added grains (24-pack): $14 (save $2)
- Kitzy wet cat topper variety pack with no added grain (24-pack): $20 (save $4)
Flea remedies and supplement deals
- Solimo flea, tick and mosquito topical for large dogs: $29 (save $6)
- Wag hip and joint soft chews for dogs: $18 (save $12)
