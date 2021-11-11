Amazon's early Black Friday Instant Pot sale: Up to $80 off air fryers, pressure cookers and more today

Instant Pot

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

When you think of Instant Pot, you probably automatically think of the company's pressure cookers. But did you know that it makes much more than that now? That's right, Instant Pot (the brand) makes air fryers, slow cookers, blenders, Sous Vide and more. If you're in the market for any of these awesome kitchen gadgets, you'll want to make sure you shop this , which saves you up to 43% on the popular products. Prices start at just $40 with these discounts, so you won't want to miss out on these great Instant Pot deals.

As we mentioned, Instant Pot makes much more than just pressure cookers now, and nearly everything that the company offers is on sale today. Whether you are looking to upgrade your existing Instant Pot for a larger one or need to replace an aging appliance at home, this one-day deal is perfect to do just that. Many of these can function as multiple devices, like the 10-in-1 multicooker or the blender that works with hot and cold liquids.

