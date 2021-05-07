Affordable All-Clad: The French skillet just dropped to $40 (the lowest price we've seen)

All-Clad

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

If you've had your fingers around an All-Clad pot or pan, then you know. It just feels different. Better. Stronger. It's collectible cookware because All-Clad is not exactly cheap and an entire set can run into the thousands. You don't need an entire set though -- just a few good pieces, and one of them is on sale for $40 right now at Macy's. The is 60% off during a limited-time price drop (online only) and that's about as low as we've ever seen the skillet drop.

The stainless steel French skillet is on the small side, but a good size for searing a quick steak or chicken breast. The high sloped sides make it ideal for deglazing and whisking up a sauce to put on top of the aforementioned steak or chicken. This is cookware for a slightly more experienced home chef so if you're used to nonstick, it'll be an adjustment. In short: Start off low and slow as you get used to how hot it gets and how hot it stays. If you care about super even heat distribution and high-heat stovetop cooking, add this piece of luxury All-Clad cookware to your cabinet collection or snatch it up for a foodie you love.

Shipping is free on the skillet and there's even a same-day delivery option if you're scrambling for a Mother's Day gift. Oh, and All-Clad just happens to be Ina Garten's cookware of choice. If it's good enough for her then, well, we definitely want some.