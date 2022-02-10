Dreamy All-Clad cookware is up to 70% off right now

Deal Savings Price













You may have noticed already, but when All-Clad cookware goes on sale, we get very excited. The Pennsylvania-based metalcrafter has become one of the most-loved luxury kitchen brands anywhere, known for quality eye-candy cookware that can take a lickin' and still perform consistently over the years.

But it isn't cheap...

Luckily All-Clad's partner site Home & Cook Sales is hosting an All-Clad Factory Seconds sale right now, with everything from cookware sets to bakeware, accessories and even a fancy electric Dutch oven, all currently on deep discount, some as much as 70% off.

Read more: How to clean cast-iron cookware (and how not to)

"Factory Seconds" or "second quality" -- if you're wondering -- simply means the items may have some like a dent or scratch, but it won't affect their performance. In most cases, the defects are barely noticeable. Some items in this sale are also labeled "damaged packing" (which means exactly what it sounds like), but should have no bearing on the condition of the All-Clad product itself.

Check out our picks for the happening now.

All-Clad This is just about as sturdy and well-constructed as frying pans get. Even heating means better execution of recipes and less guesswork. We usually find this pan for $100 or more, so $60 is a great price for a skillet you'll use all the time and have for years.

All-Clad This is an ideal skillet for stir-frying with a flat bottom and wide mouth. The secure lid allows you to steam and pan-roast, too.

All-Clad This is most of the bakeware you'll need to make all the bread and sweets you can handle. The set includes a half sheet pan with a perfectly fitted nonstick cooling and baking rack, two round cake pans, and a 1-pound loaf pan.

All-Clad Father's Day is around the corner, and this 4-piece set of grilling tools would make a spectacular gift for the griller in your fam.

Home & Cook Sales The copper center core line from All-Clad maximizes heat conductivity and responsiveness and is generally recommended for more experienced chefs. If you're able to control your pan with precision, this unique blend of metals will pay dividends.

All-Clad If you want all your kitchen utensils to match and be high quality, this is the set to grab. Snap it up while it's half off. It even comes with a stainless steel caddy.

All-Clad An enameled cast-iron Dutch oven on its own will often cost you more than this. The All-Clad version has an electric heating element to precisely nail slow braises and stews. Plus, it'll free up all the burners on your range and keep the oven empty for big hosting jobs. The pot is removable so you can use it like a standard Dutch, too.

Home & Cook Sales Give your bird or roast a proper home before you send it into the oven. The 13"x16" roaster is has a nonstick coating which makes cleanup after a big roasting job a snap, and the rack lifts meats to promote even cooking.