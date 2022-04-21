Air Fryers Recalled After Catching Fire, Causing Burn Injuries

Best Buy

Best Buy has recalled multiple Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens after reports of overheating.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday there have been 68 reports from US consumers and 36 reports from Canadian consumers of the air fryers catching fire, burning or melting.

"These include seven reports of minor property damage and two reports of injuries, including an injury to a child's leg," the CPSC said.

The air fryers being recalled have the following model numbers: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0 and NS-AF55DBK9. The air fryer ovens have the model numbers: NS-AFO6DBK1 and NS-AFO6DSS1. They range from 3.4 to 10 quart models.

You can check whether your air fryer is being recalled on Best Buy's recall website. You'll receive an electronic gift card for Best Buy, and get a prepaid shipping label to return your air fryer.

The air fryers were sold between November 2018 and February 2022 for between $30 and $150, with 635,000 units sold in the US and 137,000 in Canada.

