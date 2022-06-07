This Snazzy Lil' Air Fryer Is Just $39 (Save $20)

There's a lot to love about air fryers. I use mine all the time for quick dinners and fast snacks without the need for much or any cooking oil. There's also no better way to reheat leftover pizza.

Don't believe me? Snag this compact Chefman air fryer and find out for yourself. (The same model is selling for .)

The one drawback to buying a new air fryer (or any kitchen appliance) is finding space for it, but this 3.5-liter model is small enough that it won't hog all the counter space. You can find even smaller models if you so desire. I love the , which packs a lot of power and has plenty of capacity to cook for one or two.

But this discounted Chefman 3.5-liter air fryer is a better pick if you're often cooking for a small group or like to host friends for drinks and snacks on occasion. This model sports a digital touch display, a nonstick cooking basket and a sleek glossy finish.

