A 2-quart air fryer just dropped to $20

Save $50 on a compact air fryer and make healthier versions of your favorite fried foods.

If you're looking to try out the trendy countertop oven for very little dough, this would be the time because air fryers don't get much cheaper than this. A well-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer just dropped down to $20 at Best Buy. That's $50 off the normal price and probably less than most people spend on takeout for one. If you've been a little air-fry-curious, this is definitely the time to pounce. 

What's so great about an air fryer, you ask? The big draw is that it can make extremely moist-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken and other meats, as well as snack-type foods like french fries, tater tots, cauliflower bites, "fried" veggies and jalapeño poppers without any -- or very little -- oil. The Bella Pro air fryerscores rather high marks in over 700 buyer reviews and is down $50 for today only. 

