A 2-quart air fryer just dropped to $20

If you're looking to try out the trendy countertop oven for very little dough, this would be the time because air fryers don't get much cheaper than this. A well-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer just dropped down to . That's $50 off the normal price and probably less than most people spend on takeout for one. If you've been a little air-fry-curious, this is definitely the time to pounce.

What's so great about an air fryer, you ask? The big draw is that it can make extremely moist-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken and other meats, as well as snack-type foods like french fries, tater tots, cauliflower bites, "fried" veggies and jalapeño poppers without any -- or very little -- oil. The scores rather high marks in over 700 buyer reviews and is down $50 for today only.

