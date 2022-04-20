Join the Air Fryer Club With This 2-Quart Option for Just $20 (Save $30)

Bella

I've taken to using my air fryer in place of the microwave on nearly every occasion other than a quick zap of something liquid. For reheating last night's leftover chicken or fish, it's air fryer all the way. It's also great for making food from scratch, including crispy fries, wings, dumplings, veggies and more.

Right now, this well-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer just dropped down to . That's $30 off the normal price and probably less than most people spend on a single night of ordering in. If you've been a little air-fry-curious, this is definitely the time to pounce. This is a one-day deal from Best Buy, so don't wait too long if you're interested.

What's so great about an air fryer, you ask? The big draw is that it can make extremely moist-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken and other meats, as well as snack-type foods like french fries, tater tots, cauliflower bites, "fried" veggies and jalapeño poppers without any -- or very little -- oil. This compact 2-quart model won't crowd your counter space, and comes with handy preset functions like fry, roast, bake and reheat. The scores high marks in over 800 buyer reviews, too.

