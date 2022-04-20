Biden Administration May Appeal Mask Ruling Where Marijuana Is Legal 4/20 Deals and Discounts Best Gifts, Gear for 4/20 Jason Momoa in Talks for Minecraft Movie PS5 Restock Tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Join the Air Fryer Club With This 2-Quart Option for Just $20 (Save $30)

If you've been on the fence about grabbing an air fryer for yourself, this deal may be the one that finally convinces you.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
bella-air-fryer
Bella

I've taken to using my air fryer in place of the microwave on nearly every occasion other than a quick zap of something liquid. For reheating last night's leftover chicken or fish, it's air fryer all the way. It's also great for making food from scratch, including crispy fries, wings, dumplings, veggies and more. 

Right now, this well-rated Bella 2-quart digital air fryer just dropped down to $20 at Best Buy. That's $30 off the normal price and probably less than most people spend on a single night of ordering in. If you've been a little air-fry-curious, this is definitely the time to pounce. This is a one-day deal from Best Buy, so don't wait too long if you're interested.

See at Best Buy

What's so great about an air fryer, you ask? The big draw is that it can make extremely moist-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken and other meats, as well as snack-type foods like french fries, tater tots, cauliflower bites, "fried" veggies and jalapeño poppers without any -- or very little -- oil. This compact 2-quart model won't crowd your counter space, and comes with handy preset functions like fry, roast, bake and reheat. The Bella Pro Series scores high marks in over 800 buyer reviews, too.

Looking for other air fryer options? Be sure to check out all the best air fryer deals available right now.