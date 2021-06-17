A hybrid air fry-convection oven for $108 is incredible value (save $67)

Crux

I first hoisted this Crux hybrid oven onto my countertop and plugged it in just about two years ago. It was my first real countertop convection oven and my first air fryer too, and while this brand isn't paying me, they might as well because I've been singing its praises ever since. That's because the Crux has been as trusty a kitchen sidekick as any during this past 15 months stuck at home and it has slowly but surely replaced my large oven in daily use. You can start your own love affair with a -- down from $175 -- which is an incredible value considering all this appliance does.

I use it to broil fish, make chicken wings, french fries (air fried, of course), frozen dumplings and sim sum, reheat leftover pizza and those more mundane duties such as toasting bread and bagels. It preheats incredibly fast and the air frying function cooks stuff faster and crispier than you'd believe. Seriously, don't walk away once it's on or you'll come back to a cajun crust.

A few drawbacks: Just around the two-year mark, the oven's digital interface started getting a little wonky from time to time, but it's nothing unplugging it and plugging it back in doesn't fix it right away. The air fryer setting is also a little on the loud side but because it cooks so quickly, it's very easy to overlook.

The Crux air fries but has a multitude of other functions including bake, broil, toast, roast, reheat and warm. Most ovens that do all of this run in the $175-$250 range, so you're getting a whole lot of oven for just $108. And, if you use it as much as I do, it'll free your big oven up for cookware storage.

Use code DAD to get an additional 10% off the already discounted price. Macy's will ship it for free or pick it up at a local branch, pending inventory.

