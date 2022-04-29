Score an AeroGarden Sprout for $67 (Save 25%) and Grow, Baby, Grow!

We've tested a slew of indoor gardens at this point, including some AeroGarden models, and they've all worked exceptionally well, especially for growing herbs, lettuce and flowers. If you covet fresh parsley, sage or any other Paul Simon lyrics for cooking, you can snap up the sleek and slender indoor smart garden, down 25% to just $67 at Koh's with promo code GOSAVE25. The pod garden houses as many as three plants and provides everything you need to grow fresh produce all year and in any space -- no sunlight required.

The slim Sprout is perfect for dipping your toe into the waters of indoor smart gardens. The self-contained seed pods are mess-free, and the Sprout takes care of watering and provides light via LEDs to keep plants in bloom. The smart garden even comes with three pods to get you started: Genovese basil, curly parsley and dill, plus a 3-ounce bottle of plant nutrients.

From my experience, hearty vegetables can be a bit trickier to grow in these small gardens, but if you would make use of fresh basil, parsley, mint or salad greens, this is the perfect place to grow them year-round. These self-contained pod gardens do all the watering for you and the LEDs mean you can put them anywhere, even in a room with no windows.

