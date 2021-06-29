The AeroGarden Harvest 360 is down to $74 (all-time-low price)

AeroGarden

For finishing a sauce or soup, there's just no substitute for fresh herbs. A little muddled mint or basil goes a long way in a cocktail too -- Bloody Mary, anyone? The problem is -- for me, anyways -- you buy a little bunch for $2 or $3, use a few sprigs and end up throwing it away. Or decide it's not worth a trip to the market just for fresh thyme in the first place and the final product suffers.

What to do? What to do?

Here's what to do: Snag an indoor smart garden such as the AeroGarden Harvest 360 and have fresh greens and herbs on hand for cooking and cocktails all year-round. The Harvest normally sells for well over $100 (and lists at $150), but the black model is . That's the lowest we've seen the easy 6-plant indoor garden drop. It includes free shipping and even comes with an herb seed kit -- Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme and Thai basil -- to get you started.

So how do these things work? The control panel tells you exactly when the soil needs more water and the LED lamps provide plenty of light to grow any of the many , no matter where in the house you stick it.

Read more: The best indoor garden for every type of gardener in 2021

A personal anecdote on indoor gardens: I've tested a few similar indoor pod gardens and they've all worked out very well. Having fresh basil, parsley or some bibb lettuce on hand when you need it is so nice, and the bushy greens look lovely sitting in a window. Veggies have proven to be more hit or miss, so don't expect massive vines of heirloom tomatoes within a month, but flowers will bloom and add a pop of spring color any time of year.

CNET's Megan Wollerton spent some extended time with the AeroGarden's Bounty Elite. You can read more about her indoor gardening experience here.

First published last year. Updated with new deal details.