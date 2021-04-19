This indoor smart garden is $60 off and arrives before Mother's Day

AeroGarden

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

If you're looking for a solid Mother's Day gift for a home chef or foodie type -- and one that'll last a lot longer than flowers -- this in sage green color just dropped to $90 and arrives well before Sunday, May 9.

There's no substitute for fresh herbs, but even if you've got a garden to plant basil, thyme, rosemary and the rest of the gang, there's a good chance it will go dormant in the fall. Not so with a soilless indoor smart garden, which will allow Mom (or you) to grow fresh herbs, greens and even some veggies year-round. The AeroGarden Harvest is normally $150, but the sage green model is $60 off right now and includes free shipping or in-store pickup.

So how does it work? The control panel tells you exactly when the soil needs more water and the LED lamps provide plenty of light to grow any of the many , no matter where in the house you stick it. This unit comes with six herb seed pods including Genovese basil, Thai basil, dill, curly parsley, mint and thyme.

A personal anecdote on indoor gardens: I've tested a few very similar indoor pod gardens they've all worked out very well. Having fresh basil, parsley or some bibb lettuce on hand you need it is so nice, and the bushy greens look lovely sitting in a window. Veggies have proven to be more hit or miss, so don't expect massive vines of heirloom tomatoes within a month, but flowers will bloom and add a pop of spring color any time of year.

