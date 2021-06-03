The AeroGarden Harvest is down to an all-time-low $71

AeroGarden

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2021

There's no substitute for fresh herbs, but even if you've got a garden to plant basil, thyme, rosemary and the rest of the gang, there's a good chance it will go dormant in the fall. Not so with a soilless indoor smart garden such as the which will allow you (or Dad) to grow fresh herbs, greens and even some veggies year-round. The AeroGarden Harvest is normally $150, but the black model is down more than 50% to just . That's as low as we've seen this particular pod garden go and we're not sure how long it'll be on sale.

So how does it work? The control panel tells you exactly when the soil needs more water and the LED lamps provide plenty of light to grow any of the many , no matter where in the house you stick it. This unit comes with a seed pod kit too: Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint.

Read more: The best indoor garden for every type of gardener in 2021

A personal anecdote on indoor gardens: I've tested a few similar indoor pod gardens they've all worked out very well. Having fresh basil, parsley or some bibb lettuce on hand when you need it is so nice, and the bushy greens look lovely sitting in a window. Veggies have proven to be more hit or miss, so don't expect massive vines of heirloom tomatoes within a month, but flowers will bloom and add a pop of spring color any time of year.

Our own Megan Wollerton spent some time with AeroGarden's Bounty Elite. You can read more about her indoor gardening success here.

First published last year. Updated with new deal details.