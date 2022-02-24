A Hybrid Grill and Air Fryer (Yes, Grill and Air Fryer) Is Just $140 Right Now

Ninja/CNET

Ninja is among the more inventive kitchen brands of the last several years. One of its out-of-the-box small appliances is this Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 indoor electric grill and air fryer -- yep, you heard that right. Right now, a with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. That's .

The Ninja Foodi Smart Indoor grill sports a 9- by 12-inch grill grate to sear steaks, chicken and burgers. A built-in thermometer will help you nail the temps on bigger cuts of meat. And to round out the meal, this grill transforms into a high-capacity air fryer to make a batch of crispy, oil-free fries to go with said steak or burger. The Foodi grill has four smart protein settings and nine customizable doneness levels. Both the grill top and air fryer reach temps as high as 500 F.

While I haven't had a chance to use this one, Ninja's kitchen appliances almost always work as advertised and very often punch above their weight. A 90-day limited warranty is included on the grill.

