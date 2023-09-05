7 Awesome Gifts for Fast Food Lovers

A fast food chain may not be the first place you turn to for a holiday gift. But some do offer fun or useful items that a person on your list might appreciate.

I poked around the internet to find fast food merch that seemed the most giftable. The items below range from mugs to bags to plushes from much-loved chains like McDonald's, Sonic and In-N-Out Burger. You may know the perfect person for one of these themed presents.

Sonic Tumbler and Stickers A trendy cup you can make your own If someone you know always has a Sonic drink in their hand, you can give them a more durable (and customizable) drinking vessel. Your order includes a 30-ounce tumbler and a pack of themed stickers to decorate it with. There are two sticker sets to choose from, and both come with 13 fun designs to cover your cup. (According to Sonic, the tumbler and stickers are not dishwasher safe.) $30 at Sonic

Chipotle Custom Order Tote A bag you can personalize Chipotle is technically a fast-casual chain, but I think it still fits the theme. The brand allows you to customize a tote with your go-to Chipotle order. You select which protein, rice, beans and other ingredients you want one-by-one on the Chipotle Goods website, sort of like ordering at a Chipotle. Just note that as it's a custom item, you can't return it. $20 at Chipotle

McDonald's Limited Edition Spicy Deluxe Tuft A conversation-starter Want to decorate your space with a rug that takes after a McDonald's Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich? McDonald's seems to think you do. This statement piece measures 30 inches by 22.95 inches and is on the menu for $65. $65 at McDonald's