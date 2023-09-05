7 Awesome Gifts for Fast Food Lovers
Here's what to get fans of Raising Cane's, In-N-Out Burger and more.
A fast food chain may not be the first place you turn to for a holiday gift. But some do offer fun or useful items that a person on your list might appreciate.
I poked around the internet to find fast food merch that seemed the most giftable. The items below range from mugs to bags to plushes from much-loved chains like McDonald's, Sonic and In-N-Out Burger. You may know the perfect person for one of these themed presents.
If someone you know always has a Sonic drink in their hand, you can give them a more durable (and customizable) drinking vessel. Your order includes a 30-ounce tumbler and a pack of themed stickers to decorate it with. There are two sticker sets to choose from, and both come with 13 fun designs to cover your cup. (According to Sonic, the tumbler and stickers are not dishwasher safe.)
Who is Cane III? The photogenic pup is none other than the official mascot of fast-food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. On an Instagram account with more than to 54,000 followers, the yellow lab models merch and indulges in some of the chain's menu items. This 20-inch pillow would make a doggone good gift. Plus, it's just $16.
This unconventional outfit allows you to stay cozy while chowing down on a burger or honey butter chicken biscuit. A bold print leaves no question as to your choice of fast food establishment. It also comes in burnt orange.
Chipotle is technically a fast-casual chain, but I think it still fits the theme. The brand allows you to customize a tote with your go-to Chipotle order. You select which protein, rice, beans and other ingredients you want one-by-one on the Chipotle Goods website, sort of like ordering at a Chipotle. Just note that as it's a custom item, you can't return it.
When you drive by a Krispy Kreme and see a hot light, it means the location is making fresh, hot doughnuts, according to the brand's website. Taking after that well-known signal, this 15-ounce mug changes color when you pour hot liquid into it. This could make a fun gift for a coffee drinker or doughnut connoisseur.
Want to decorate your space with a rug that takes after a McDonald's Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich? McDonald's seems to think you do. This statement piece measures 30 inches by 22.95 inches and is on the menu for $65.
A burger-loving friend or family member could probably get some use out of this this faux leather duffel. The bag is white and red with large zippered pockets and a removable shoulder strap. It's perfect for weekend trips and other occasions that necessitate a cool duffel bag.