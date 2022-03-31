6 Wayfair Basics Home Essentials That Will Make Your Life Easier

Wayfair offers many of the same well-known brands as its homeware competitors, including such household names as Samsung, All-Clad and Weber, albeit not always at competitive prices. That's where the Wayfair Basics line comes in. Much like the AmazonBasics brand, Wayfair's self-branded home essentials line offers baseline home goods at (mostly) affordable prices.

While you won't see things like high-end appliances under the Wayfair Basics line, you will find a ton of items that almost everyone needs to function in their daily lives. Think of Wayfair Basics as a brand that's ideal for someone living on their own, or a family on a budget.

You can check out everything has to offer, but I've sifted through all Wayfair's home essentials, and chose a handful that I think would fill a gap in my home -- and maybe yours as well. While I haven't personally tried these products, they offer a good value compared to the prices to equivalent products at competing retailers (Amazon in particular).

Wayfair With no stems, these Wayfair wine glasses are less prone to being spilled or broken when you're entertaining guests in your home. Besides being dishwasher-safe, these glasses hold a massive 17 ounces of wine and still fit in your hand.

Wayfair This customizable closet essentials kit can be tailored to meet the demands of any closet preference. In this kit you'll find a moth-proof hanging organizer, three-drawer storage chest, fabric box and a 52-inch garment rack. The hanging organizer has 10 compartments, and each one can hold a pair of shoes. The fabric box is good for delicate clothes that you don't want to show off, while the storage chest can hold heavier clothes when needed. And shirts and pants can be placed on either tier of the garment rack.

Wayfair Need to stand in your kitchen for long periods while washing dishes or cooking? An anti-fatigue mat could take some pressure off your hips, knees, legs and back. This mat has a nonslip back to keep it in place and it's stain- and water-resistant. It's also a good idea if you have a standing desk.

Wayfair This space-saving shoe rack makes it easy to find your shoes without crouching. It's 39 inches tall and has three tiers that can hold 18 pairs of shoes, up to size 12.5 in men's.

Wayfair This 13-piece bakeware set has all the tools you need for cooking and baking your favorite meals without breaking the bank. There are two baking or cookie sheets in this $40 set. It also comes with three cake pans and three baking dishes. To round this set off, you also get one muffin pan, one loaf pan, one pizza pan, one cooling rack and lids.