5 Tasty Kitchen Deals Under $50 Today

It's Friday, y'all. We're kicking off the weekend with some major online deals and discounts on kitchen gear. From sturdy cast-iron Dutch ovens to large digital air fryers and a fancy pour-over coffee maker for a low $13, all of these handy gadgets are under $50 today, and most include free shipping. So tie on your apron and get clicking -- and cooking. These are the best kitchen deals happening right now.

Bella You won't likely find a large air fryer for this cheap again soon. The digital display helps nail favorites such as chicken wings, french fries and jalapeño poppers.

Cuisinart If you don't have a Dutch oven or you fancy a bigger size, this sturdy Cuisinart pot is 50% off right now on Woot. It's available in red, white and gradient navy with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Secura Once you start making fresh bread, it's hard to go back to the bagged stuff. We haven't used this brand of bread maker before but it scores high marks on Amazon and it's down to $47 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

Martha Stewart 10-piece bakeware set: $41 Save $9 Martha Stewart For your own baking, pick up Martha's 10-piece nonstick set for $41 today at Macy's. It includes five pans for muffins, cakes, brownies and loaves of bread. There's also a cooling rack and a pizza pan for Italian night.