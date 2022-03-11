Inflation Rises Facebook Suspends Some Violence Rules Apple's M1 Ultra Chip Ford F-150 Lightning Ride-Along 'Turning Red' Hits Disney Plus Musk and Grimes Welcome Baby Girl
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

5 Tasty Kitchen Deals Under $50 Today

We found major price drops on a Dutch oven, air fryer, bread machine and more.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
Deal
Savings
Price

It's Friday, y'all. We're kicking off the weekend with some major online deals and discounts on kitchen gear. From sturdy cast-iron Dutch ovens to large digital air fryers and a fancy pour-over coffee maker for a low $13, all of these handy gadgets are under $50 today, and most include free shipping. So tie on your apron and get clicking -- and cooking. These are the best kitchen deals happening right now. 

Bella 6-quart electric air fryer: $40

Save $60
Bella

You won't likely find a large air fryer for this cheap again soon. The digital display helps nail favorites such as chicken wings, french fries and jalapeño poppers.

$40 at Best Buy

Cuisinart 5.5-quart cast-iron Dutch oven: $50

Save $50
Cuisinart

If you don't have a Dutch oven or you fancy a bigger size, this sturdy Cuisinart pot is 50% off right now on Woot. It's available in red, white and gradient navy with free shipping for Amazon Prime members. 

$50 at Woot

Secura bread maker: $47

Sav $31
Secura

Once you start making fresh bread, it's hard to go back to the bagged stuff. We haven't used this brand of bread maker before but it scores high marks on Amazon and it's down to $47 with free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

$47 at Woot

Martha Stewart 10-piece bakeware set: $41

Save $9

Martha Stewart

For your own baking, pick up Martha's 10-piece nonstick set for $41 today at Macy's. It includes five pans for muffins, cakes, brownies and loaves of bread. There's also a cooling rack and a pizza pan for Italian night.

Brim pour-over coffee maker: $13

Save $27
Brim

Pour-over coffee has become a popular method for coffee snobs. Better yet, a pour-over system takes up far less space in the kitchen and is easy to use. Though you should probably bag a gooseneck kettle to pour properly.

$13 at Woot