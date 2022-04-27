5 Deals Under $20 Worth Buying During Way Day

Way Day, Wayfair's biggest sale of the year, is here. You've come to the correct place if you're seeking the most affordable deals. Wayfair's two-day sale, which continues through April 28, has deals under $20, including outdoor and indoor decor.

Whether you need a new placemat set, curtains, throw pillows or other home essentials, this Way Day sale is a great way to update any room in your home.

Wayfair If you need a new sheet set in an array of colors, check out this four-piece set from Alcott Hill. Each set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet. You can grab these in full, queen, king and California king sizes. The microfiber material makes them breathable, too.

Wayfair This Nordica dishcloth isn't like other plain ones you've come across. Elizabeth Olwen, a Toronto-based surface pattern designer, made this pretty design. It's quick-drying, too.

Wayfair A round pillow can add a bit of style or a designer's touch to your couch, and you can score this Kelly Clarkson Home Robertson round pillow cover and insert for $16, which is $87 off. There are five colors to choose from.

Wayfair These curtain holdbacks, which cost $12, make it easy to keep your curtains neatly open. A set of two is available in five colors, including bronze and white. Even better, these curtain rods are adjustable and come in an accented style to suit any living room.