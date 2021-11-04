40% off Bluetooth Wireless Speakerphone and Charging Station

Manufacturer

Black Friday Deals are here, and Amazon is offering the DOSS FreeTalk Handy Conferencing Partner for Home office for $48. This device is a wireless Bluetooth speakerphone designed for portability and function. With so many of us working from home or moving back and forth between the office in a hybrid environment, this is the best way to make any space functional as a meeting space. The small size makes it easy to travel with, and the full range microphone captures voices from all directions within three meters, while also offering DSP Noise Reduction technology.

With how many of us are video conferencing online these days, this speaker system can remove a lot of the hassles we face - such as feedback or echoing - when too many people in a room are trying to use multiple computers on a single call. It will even charge your device while you're on a call, so you won't be reaching for a cord halfway through a meeting.

Modernizing your teleconferencing isn't the only way to use the speaker, either. With 8 hours of talktime, the FreeTalk also functions as a portable speaker and charging station while you're listening to music or streaming videos on your device while on the go.

