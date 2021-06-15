4 great tool deals for Father's Day

Father's Day Gift Guide 2021

Still on the hunt for a great Father's Day gift? You can't go wrong with tools. Dads love 'em, especially if they're the hey-I-didn't-know-this-even-existed variety. I've got a couple options from that camp, plus something I'm kind of hoping to receive myself.

If you have any other great-for-dads tool ideas, by all means share them in the comments!

Cranach Hardware This is a no-brainer must-have genius-idea item. Wrap it around your wrist and presto, you've got a magnetized place to stick nails, screws, drill bits and the like. The wristband also has a couple little pockets to hold non-metal items like wall anchors. If this seller (Cranach Hardware) runs out of inventory, you won't have to look far on Amazon to find dozens of virtually identical products, most of them selling within a few bucks of this one.

Whizzy Wheel You've probably seen the drill brush, one of the all-time great dad gifts. (I own a set myself; love it.) Here's another inventive attachment for a drill: The Whizzy Wheel promises to remove car decals, stickers and more without harming the paint. Promo code 25CNETWHEEL (which should be applied automatically when you use the link below) will knock 25% off the price, making this the cheapest it's ever been.

Owsoo Amazon seller: Xumum Price: Save 50% on any length with 20%-off coupon and promo code UTVRD8PQ Garden hoses are a huge pain in the butt. They're heavy, they kink up, they're a pain to store... shall I go on? But this flexible hose -- available in 50-, 75- and 100-foot lengths -- is amazingly lightweight and kink-free. It's also kind of magical, expanding when you start the flow of water and then kind of shrinking back down when you're done. It also comes with a storage bag and spray nozzle, though don't expect miracles from the latter. (One of the eight functions didn't work right out of the box.)

Metakoo Amazon seller: Liwa Price: $32 with clipped 20%-off coupon Not every dad needs, wants or has room for a traditional tool bench. But I'd argue that every dad needs tools, ideally in some kind of compact, portable, organized collection. Maybe something to keep indoors for fast, on-the-fly repairs.

