3 Thursday deals you shouldn't miss, including a $9 multi-tool

With all the fuss over Father's Day and Prime Day right now, it's easy to overlook the little everyday deals that continue to crop up -- many of which have nothing to do with either event.

Case in point: These three deals. While a couple of them would make great Father's Day gifts (and might actually make it in time), overall they're just a random bunch. As always, they're available for a limited time and while supplies last. Take a look!

Meterk Amazon seller: HusLand Price: $9 with promo code TPBK8XYE Everyone should own a multi-tool. It's the grown-up version of the Swiss Army Knife, a pocketable collection of useful items ranging from bottle opener to plier to screwdriver. This one offers 24 such tools and comes with a nylon case that can strap to your belt. This is the kind of thing to keep on hand when you're camping, hiking, biking, fishing and so on. It doesn't have a corkscrew, though, so you'll have to find a different way to open your, er, camp wine.

Nintendo Whether you grew up playing Super Mario Bros. (which my kids hilariously never understood was short for "brothers") or you're a newer fan of the game, this little handheld arcade is a must-have. Read Scott Stein's Nintendo Game & Watch review to learn why. Father's Day note: If you happen to live near a Best Buy store and it's in stock, you can easily pick it up in time for Sunday.

Vigorun Amazon seller: XieduUS Price: $7 with promo code JUN459ZZ Even before COVID, touchless thermometers were a great household item. Point, press and presto: instant-read temperature. At one point last year these things were selling for $50 and higher -- if you could even get one. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen, and the thermometer offers a display that's easy to see in the dark and a memory that stores the last 32 readings. What's not to like?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.