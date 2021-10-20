10 great gift baskets for 2021

Giving edible gifts is always a good idea. For one thing, no one has to worry about storage, because the gift is simply going to disappear. For another, everyone has to eat, so why not indulge in some gift-worthy goodies during the holiday season? Whether you're buying for someone with a sweet tooth, or you need something on the savory side, we've found all the best food-related gift baskets.

If you're all about candy, we recommend See's Candies for the chocolate-lover or Dylan's Candy Bar for the kid at heart. For the meat-lovers, there's a charcuterie box from Olympia Provisions or a classic Hickory Farms set to consider. If you're after something a little different, we love a Rancho Gordo beans gift box or a collection of trendy hot cocoa bombs. And if you want a classic mix, head for a Harry & David assortment or a Williams Sonoma hamper. Whichever edible direction you go, remember the best part of giving food for the holidays: You can help eat it.

Goodies abound in this classic holiday gift basket. Treat someone to Royal Riviera pears, Moose Munch popcorn mix, nuts, crackers, cheeses, sausage, salami, chocolate-covered cherries, and pepper and onion relish, all tucked inside a reusable rope basket. Hot tip: Opt for the Season's Best basket with wine for an extra festive touch.

See's Candies Festive holiday offerings are coming soon from the famed chocolate purveyor, but the See's Candy Signature Gift Pack is a year-round winner. It's a box full of delicious treats, including assorted chocolates, nuts and chews, Toffee-ettes, peanut brittle and assorted lollipops. That pretty much covers all their biggest hits.

Rancho Gordo Think outside the gift box and give beans this holiday season! Everyone (including O, the Oprah Magazine) has been raving about Rancho Gordo beans, so this is a great gift option for cooks in-the-know. Included are five different 1-pound bags of delicious beans, cooking instructions, a cloth tote bag and a copy of The Rancho Gordo Heirloom Bean Guide.

Hickory Farms If you're buying for someone who appreciates good old-fashioned meat and cheese, we've got the gift basket for you. Hickory Farms' Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Smoked Cheddar, Mission Jack and Smoked Gouda cheese, mustards, and crackers round out the savory options. Plus, you get sweets including Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and Chocolate Covered Pretzels. That's a lot of bang for your holiday buck.

Dylan's Candy Bar Just skip the savory stuff and go for the sugar! (This option will go over especially well with children.) There are 10 different sweet treats included in this basket from famous candy emporium Dylan's Candy Bar. Peanut butter cups, Cookie Bite Bliss, a colorful lollipop and more will make their day.

Jasper Hill Farm If you're gifting a cheese-lover, you can't go wrong with a delivery from Jasper Hill Farm. The Vermonter includes three lovely Vermont-specific cheeses (Whitney, Harbison and Cabot Clothbound Cheddar) plus Brewer's Sea Salt Crackers and Squirrel Stash Nuts. You can add some barrel-aged maple syrup for an extra $15 if you're feeling generous.

Man Crates Actual whiskey is not included in Man Crates' Whiskey Appreciation Crate, but so many other things are! A personalized decanter and glasses, for starters. Your lucky giftee will also find ice sphere molds, coasters, savory snacks and even a pocket-sized whiskey tasting journal to record their notes about favorite drams.

Olympia Provisions Olympia Provisions has packed bites from all over Europe into this tasty box of snacks. Salami from France, Italy, Spain and Greece is the main event, but there's also paté, a wheel of cheese, honey, pickled beets, crackers, hazelnuts, olives and a mini mustard in this heavenly package. You may want to sample some of this gift before you send it out.

Neiman Marcus Hot chocolate bombs are such a fun holiday trend. Drop one into a steaming mug of milk and it melts into warm, chocolatey goodness complete with marshmallows. This 10-pack of star-shaped hot chocolate bombs includes white peppermint, dark chocolate and strawberries and cream flavors. It's a sweet and affordable holiday gift.