Keep the Air Around You Clean With One of Winix's Great Air Purifiers for Under $150

Mops, vacuums, and wipes help you keep the surfaces of your home clean, but what about cleaning the air in your home?

Air purifiers can help remove particles like dander, pollen, dust, and smoke from your home, which can be especially helpful if you have allergies. If you, like many Americans, spend most of your time indoors, having an air purifier can improve your indoor air quality significantly. You don't have to break the bank to do it either - these for $139 and $149 on Woot.

You can choose the 5300-2 Gray purifier for $140 or the 5500-2 Black purifier with Washable AOC Carbon Filter for $150. Both come with PlasmaWave Technology, which purifies air in four stages.

The True HEPA filters on both purifiers capture 99.99% of airborne allergens including pollen, dust, smoke, pet dander and ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns. These purifiers will clean air in a 435 square foot area within 15 minutes, and up to 1,740 square feet in an hour.

The purifiers have a sleek design and weigh only 15 pounds, making them super-portable and easy to blend into any home setting. The sale runs through the end of the day, or while supplies last. Put one of these purifiers in your home and you'll improve your indoor air quality and your overall health.