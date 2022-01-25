Worst Internet Providers- Four internet providers you should skip (if you can)

It's been a busy year for us on the broadband beat. For months, we've been working to publish reviews of every internet provider in the US that offers service to at least 10 million people. That's seventeen ISP reviews in total (and counting), and for all of them, we've combed through the fine print and evaluated their respective speeds, plans, terms and customer service track records (you can read more about our methodology here).

We've already listed our top picks for the best providers of the bunch. Now, it's time to run through the providers we'd be least excited to see available in our area, the services with enough red flags for us to say you should consider any other options first.

To be clear, none of us have a great deal of say over where we get our internet from. We look at the handful of providers offering service in our area, try to make sense of the oft-confusing prices and terms, and then typically go with whatever seems like the best fit for our homes (and budgets). In other words, we have to play the hand we're dealt. Unfortunately, there are at least a couple of duds in the deck.

OK, so maybe "duds" is a tad harsh. All of these internet service providers do, in fact, provide internet service. Still, that's a small consolation when you're also forced to put up with tight data caps, arbitrary fees and price increases, poor value relative to providers in other regions -- and, in some cases, all of the above. If you're shopping for home internet service and any of these providers are on your list, be sure to explore all of your other alternatives before signing up. And please know that we re-evaluate all of the providers we review on a monthly basis as plans and prices change, so expect us to follow-up with timely updates on all of the issues outlined below as needed.

Frontier A concerning customer satisfaction track record Frontier Communications Let's start with Frontier, a fairly large provider that offers home internet service to more than 30 million Americans across roughly 30 states. While the company offers fiber connections in select metro regions, the majority of the coverage map is stuck with DSL, which is a much slower and much spottier means of getting online. The real problem is Frontier's abysmal customer satisfaction track record. In its most recent report on customer satisfaction among ISPs, JD Power ranked Frontier dead last in three out of four regions polled, and well below average in the fourth. Meanwhile, the American Customer Satisfaction Index ranked Frontier last among ISPs in 2019 and 2020, and second-to-last in 2021. Scan through the complaints filed against Frontier with the Better Business Bureau, and you'll find repeated mention of network disruptions, poor customer service and low satisfaction with speeds in rural areas. On top of all that, the Federal Trade Commission and six states are currently suing Frontier for misleading customers about their home internet speeds. When the BBB asked Frontier to respond to its customer satisfaction woes, the company placed much of the blame on issues resulting from its acquisition of internet infrastructure from AT&T and Verizon. However, those deals closed several years ago, and the complaints keep coming in. That raises questions of whether or not Frontier bit off more than it could chew when it expanded the coverage map. Add in a murky approach to pricing, with undefined rate increases that vary by region, and it isn't hard to see how Frontier found its way to the top of this list. If you have other ISP options available at your address, I'd strongly recommend giving them a look before signing up with Frontier. Read the CNET review of Frontier home internet.

Viasat Poor value Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images Most internet providers will raise your rates after a year. That's annoying, but not outrageous. Then there's Viasat, which only offers promo pricing for three months. When those 90 days are up, your bill will increase -- and with some plans, the jump is a painfully steep increase of $50. It's not like these satellite plans offer particularly strong value to begin with. In fact, with Viasat, you'll need to pay $70 per month just to hit the barest definition of broadband (25Mbps download and a paltry 3Mbps upload). Make that $100 per month after the three-month price hike. Oh, and did I mention that all Viasat plans come with a data cap, a mandatory monthly equipment fee and a two-year contract? Well, they do. You'll find better value than that from just about any other internet provider, including ones that don't share satellite internet's penchant for high latency, or for service disruptions during inclement weather. I give Viasat a tiny bit of credit for offering slightly less restrictive data caps than Hughesnet, and faster top speeds in some regions, too. Even so, you should avoid Viasat's lousy value proposition unless satellite is truly your only option. Read the CNET review of Viasat Home Internet.

Optimum/Suddenlink Speed cuts and non-transparent pricing Altice Optimum and Suddenlink are two separate internet providers, but they share the same parent company, Altice USA, and they offer the same basic mix of cable internet plans. Earlier this year, Altice announced plans to lower each brand's upload speeds, including an 80% reduction in the upload speeds of Optimum's entry-level plan, applicable to all new customers moving forward. Was Altice struggling to deliver during the pandemic, or worried about a Frontier-like lawsuit from the FTC for shortchanging its customers? The company says no, and insists that it only wanted to ensure that its plans were, "in-line with other ISPs and aligned with the industry." Whatever the case, Optimum and Suddenlink don't do much to inspire trust. In addition to reducing customer speeds, each brand refuses to disclose what you'll pay after the first year of service. "As of the 13th month, service will be billed at regular rate and is subject to change," reads the fine print. That's all you get. The regular rates aren't listed anywhere, and Altice wouldn't share them when we asked. That, coupled with downward-trending customer satisfaction scores, should have you looking elsewhere for your home's internet connection. Read the CNET review of Optimum home internet.