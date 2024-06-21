Why Does My Internet Price Keep Going Up? Here's What You Can Do

Internet providers don’t inspire a lot of warm feelings in their customers. The industry as a whole ranks at the bottom of the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s rankings -- less popular than airlines, social media companies and the US postal service.

A lot of that dissatisfaction is due to the confusing pricing that comes with internet plans. I’ve been writing about home internet for five years, and it can still be hard for me to figure out what you’re actually paying each month with some providers.

“Some of the bills we collected are incredibly complicated,” said Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel at Consumer Reports, who helped conduct an analysis of over 22,000 internet bills. “In thousands of cases, it is too hard for people to figure out what they’re paying for, what the hidden fees mean or to even locate the price for internet service.”

Locating local internet providers

A lot of that confusion was cleared up this year when the US Federal Communications Commission forced internet providers to show customers transparent information on every plan in the form of broadband nutrition labels. But even with these new requirements, it’s not always immediately clear how much (and when) your bill will increase.

So we’ve done the legwork for you. These are the providers with the steepest price hikes in the industry, ranked from the most egregious to the least.

Locating local internet providers

How much each internet provider increases prices by

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Mediacom price increases

Plan Starting price Price after one year Download speeds Xtream Internet 250 $20 $50 250Mbps Xtream Internet 500 $45 $100 500Mbps Xtream Internet 1 Gig $65 $130 1,000Mbps Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Mediacom raises rates on its internet plans by anywhere from $30 to $65 per month after one year. It also has one of the higher equipment rental fees I’ve seen, at $14 monthly, and the cheapest plan has stingy data caps that can result in high overage fees.

Average Mediacom price increase: $50 per month after one year

Spectrum price increases

Plan Starting price Price after 1-2 years Download speeds Internet 100 $30 $55 100Mbps Internet $40-$50 $80 300Mbps Internet Ultra $50-$70 $100 500Mbps Internet Gig $60-$80 $110 1,000Mbps Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Though Spectrum recently raised prices on all its internet plans, it also increases rates for all customers after one or two years. How long the promotional price lasts depends on your location and the plan you choose. Spectrum’s prices also vary widely by location: I saw prices for its Internet Gig plan at $60, $70 and $80 monthly when I entered addresses from various cities. When the promotional period expires, your bill will go up by anywhere from $25 to $50 monthly, depending on the plan.

Average Spectrum price increase: $37.22 per month after one or two years

Cox price increases

Plan Starting price Price after two years Download speeds Go Fast $50 $50 100Mbps Go Faster $50 $70 250Mbps Go Even Faster $60 $90 500Mbps Go Super Fast $70 $120 1,000Mbps Go Beyond Fast $110 $150 2,000Mbps Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Cox’s price increases don’t kick in until the third year, but once they do, they can be pretty severe on the faster plans. On the Go Super Fast plan, for instance, your bill will jump by $50 from one month to the next. All of Cox’s plans come with a 1.25TB data cap as well.

Average Cox price increase: $28 per month after two years

Xfinity price increases

Plan Starting price Price after one year Price after two years Download speeds Connect $20 $56-$57 $56-$57 150Mbps Connect More $30-$35 $69-$76 $69-$76 300Mbps Fast $55 $55 $79-$86 500Mbps Superfast $60-$70 $60-$70 $83-$96 800Mbps Gigabit $65-$75 $65-$75 $99-$106 1,000Mbps Gigabit Extra $80-$85 $80-$85 $109-$116 1,200Mbps Gigabit X2 $100-$120 $100-$120 $116-$120 2,000Mbps Gigabit Pro $300 $300 $300 10,000Mbps Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Xfinity has different prices for the three regions of the country where it offers service, and all of them have slightly different price increases, too. But unless you’re on one of the multi-gig plans, your price will increase significantly. Most of the time, this doesn’t kick in until the third year. The exceptions are Xfinity’s cheapest plans -- both the Connect and Connect More plans more than double in price after 12 months.

Average Xfinity price increase: $26 per month after one or two years

Hughesnet price increases

Plan Starting price Price after one year Download speeds Select Plan $50 $75 50Mbps Elite Plan $65 $90 100Mbps Fusion Plan $95 $120 100Mbps Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Hughesnet is a satellite internet provider that’s mostly used in rural areas without any other options. Its prices start on the high side and get even higher after the first year, but the increases aren’t as dramatic as those of some other providers on this list. That said, there are other unfavorable terms, like a $15 monthly equipment fee, low data caps and a two-year contract.

Average Hughesnet price increase: $25 per month after one year

Optimum price increases

Plan Starting price Price after one year Download speeds 300Mbps $40 $70 300Mbps Fiber 300 $60 $70 300Mbps 500Mbps $60 $90 500Mbps Fiber 500 $80 $90 500Mbps 1 Gig $80 $110 1,000Mbps Fiber 1 Gig $100 $110 1,000Mbps Fiber 2 Gig $120 $130 2,000Mbps Fiber 5 Gig $180 $200 5,000Mbps Fiber 8 Gig $280 $300 8,000Mbps Show more (5 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Optimum offers both cable and fiber internet around the country, but its cable plans are far more widely available. If you get one of Optimum’s cable plans, your bill will increase by $30 per month in the second year. The fiber plans aren’t quite as steep -- most go up by only $10 monthly.

Average Optimum price increase: $19 per month after one year

Sparklight price increases

Plan Starting price Price after six months Price after one year Download speeds Connect 100 $35 $35 $50 100Mbps Connect 300 $50 $70 $70 300Mbps Connect 600 $60 $80 $80 600Mbps Connect Gig $70 $70 $90 1,000Mbps Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Sparklight is one of the rare internet providers that doesn’t wait at least a year to raise your prices. On the Connect 300 and Connect 600 plans, your bill will go up after just six months. Still, the amount it increases by is relatively mild -- just $15 to $20 per month.

Average Sparklight price increase: $18.75 per month after one year

Ziply Fiber price increases

Plan Starting price Price after one year Download speeds Fiber 100/100 $20 $45 100Mbps Fiber 300/300 $40 $65 300Mbps Fiber Gig $60 $85 1,000Mbps Fiber 2 Gig $70 $90 2,000Mbps Fiber 5 Gig $120 $120 5,000Mbps Fiber 10 Gig $300 $300 10,000Mbps Fiber 50 Gig $900 $900 50,000Mbps Show more (3 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Ziply Fiber is known for having the fastest internet speeds of any national provider in the country -- an unfathomable 50,000Mbps -- and its prices are pretty reasonable. That holds true even after its price increases kick in after the first year, too.

Average Ziply Fiber price increase: $14 per month after one year

Metronet price increases

Plan Starting price Price after one year Download speeds 100Mbps $30 $40 100Mbps 500Mbps $40 $50 500Mbps 1 Gig $50 $60 1,000Mbps 2 Gig $90 $100 2,000Mbps 5 Gig $110 $120 5,000Mbps Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Metronet offers cable internet service in 15 states around the country, and its prices are on the reasonable side. Every plan goes up by $10 monthly in the second year, there are no contracts and all the plans but the fastest include the cost of equipment.

Average Metronet price increase: $10 per month after one year

WOW price increases

Plan Starting price Price after one year Download speeds Internet 300 $30 $40 300Mbps Internet 600 $45 $55 600Mbps Internet 1 Gig $60 $70 1,000Mbps Internet 1.2 Gigs $95 $105 1,200Mbps Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

WOW offers cable internet plans in parts of the South and Midwest, and all its plans come with $10 monthly price increases. That’s not too bad, especially when you consider that WOW includes equipment at no extra cost and unlimited data on every plan.

Average WOW price increase: $10 per month after one year

Astound Broadband price increases

Most internet providers have confusing pricing; Astound’s is downright inscrutable. More than maybe any other provider in the country, Astound Broadband changes its prices from region to region. All its plans include a two-year price lock guarantee, but there’s no information about what will happen after that (contrary to the FCC’s guidelines on its broadband labels). A customer service representative told me that most plans increase by $10 to $25 monthly after two years, but they couldn’t say for sure how much it would be. I’ve seen prices increase by as much as $60 per month with Astound in the past, but you won’t know for sure unless you sign up.

These internet providers don't have scheduled price increases

Though these providers don’t play the promotional-pricing-that-expires-after-a-year game, that doesn’t mean your price won’t ever go up. All of them have fine print that essentially says they can raise prices whenever they want. T-Mobile, for instance, used to include a price-lock guarantee on all its plans but abruptly ended that policy for new customers and raised rates earlier this year.

Still, no built-in price increases is better than nothing. Some, like Verizon Fios and Quantum Fiber, even provide price-lock guarantees. These are the ISPs that won’t raise your rates automatically after a year or two:

What you can do about price increases

You probably feel (justifiably) outraged when your internet bill suddenly skyrockets from an unexpected price increase. It might seem like there’s nothing you can do in these situations, but there are a few things you can try to lower the price you’re paying: