What's This About Spectrum Raising Prices in July? Here's What You Need to Know

Spectrum customers, brace yourselves for a new price on your internet bill. In a post on Reddit, a user who says they're a Spectrum employee detailed rate increases that will take effect in July.

The user says the internet base price will increase on all plans by $3 monthly (or $4 for legacy plans), home phone plans by $3, and TV Select by $3 in certain states. Spectrum confirmed to CNET that prices would increase in July but declined to comment on specifics.

This is the second time Spectrum has raised its rates this year. In January, it increased the price of its low-income plan from $20 to $25 per month (though speeds increased from 30Mbps to 50Mbps) and the cost to rent a router went from $5 to $7 monthly.

You can sometimes negotiate your bill with your provider when hikes like these happen, but Spectrum customers may have a harder time reaching a customer service representative than they have in the past. The company has closed at least three call centers in the past two months, laying off a total of 745 employees in the Grand Rapids, Rochester and Columbus areas. Spectrum said it will be transitioning those positions to larger centers around the country.

This news comes after an earnings report revealed Spectrum lost 72,000 internet customers and 405,000 cable TV customers in the first three months of 2024.

"We continue to expand and improve our offerings to ensure all customers have products and packages that best meet their needs," a Spectrum spokesperson told CNET. "While our services have been impacted by rising costs, we strive to keep prices as low as possible.'

If you’re a Spectrum customer facing rising costs, there are several things you can do to keep your internet bill manageable.

What to do if Spectrum raised your prices

Though it might feel like you're at the mercy of your internet provider, there are several steps you can take if your bill is becoming too expensive.