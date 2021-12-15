Verizon

Less than a week ago, Verizon revealed three new city additions to its Verizon 5G Home Internet coverage list. Now, a little more than a week before Christmas, it has exclusively revealed to CNET that it is rolling out a new router to customers.

The new Verizon Router is a triband Wi-Fi 6E device, which means that it can connect over the recently opened, ultra-wide 6GHz band as well as the usual 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. It is being introduced to market with Verizon 5G Home internet customers, but Verizon says that it sees a bigger role for the router on the horizon.

"The Verizon Router will become more widely available in early 2022," a Verizon spokesperson told CNET. "The thing that excites us the most is this will become the home router for both 5G fixed wireless and our Fios customers. It will be the convergence of our home broadband approach in general."

The new router is also forward-looking, with Verizon gearing up for multi-gig speeds in 2022. Whereas most routers feature Ethernet LAN ports capable of accepting incoming wired speeds no greater than 1Gbps, the Verizon Router will feature a 10Gbps LAN port as well as additional ports to support high performance and high throughput.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in 65 markets across the country. There are no contracts required and no data caps enforced. Its average download speed is approximately 300Mbps, with a maximum of up to 940Mbps.

The 5G Home service costs $70 a month and includes all equipment, taxes, services, installation and fees. Verizon mobile customers can sign up for a reduced fee of $50 a month. Additionally, new Verizon 5G Home Internet customers receive the additional perks of free Disney Plus and AMC Plus for a year, a $100 bill credit and a free Google Nest Hub Max.