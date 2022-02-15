Verizon

Just last month, Verizon captured headlines with its 5G Ultra Wideband launch, which not only upgraded 5G wireless plans but also expanded the availability of its 5G Home Internet product. Now it's announcing an additional boost in availability for Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Starting this week, Verizon 5G Home Internet will be available to an additional 10 million households beyond those it covered at the 5G Ultra Wideband launch in mid-January. That brings its total availability up to over 30 million households across the US.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is available in two plans: Verizon 5G Home and Verizon 5G Home Plus. Both feature the same average download speeds of approximately 300 megabits per second and maximum download speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second (1,000Mbps).

Verizon 5G Home costs $50 a month, and Verizon 5G Home Plus is $70 a month, which gets you a longer price guarantee and perks such as Disney Plus and AMC Plus free for a year. There are no contracts, data caps or extra fees associated with either plan and customers with qualifying Verizon Unlimited mobile plans can get 50% off the monthly rate.

This week, Verizon 5G Home Internet will be available in parts of Boise, Idaho; El Paso, Texas; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Panama City, Florida. Verizon also announced that coverage to parts of Baltimore will be added in March.