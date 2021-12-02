Verizon 5G Home expands to two more cities

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon's 5G Home service has expanded into two more cities, the carrier announced Thursday. Parts of Dayton, Ohio, and Jacksonville, Florida, will now have access to Verizon 5G Home, which touts download speeds of up to 1Gbps with no data caps.

The service costs $50 a month if you're a Verizon mobile customer, of $70 a month if not. New subscribers of Verizon 5G Home will also be given Disney Plus and AMC Plus for 12 months, a Google Nest Hub Max, and a $100 bill credit.

Verizon 5G Home is now available in parts of 62 cities across California, New York, Texas, Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.