Upgrade Your Home Internet With a Google WiFi Mesh System for as Little as $69

Chris Monroe/CNET

Are your movies and games buffering in certain rooms? Consider replacing your existing router with a mesh network. Setting up Google Wifi is a breeze, and once the mesh Wi-Fi system is in place, your entire home will be blanketed in fast and reliable coverage, eliminating buffering and helping all of your devices use the Wi-Fi in your home to run more efficiently. Get up to 4,500 square feet of coverage with the . Or, if don't need Wi-Fi coverage for that large of a space, you can boost your Wi-Fi signal with a at Amazon.

Getting the system all set up only takes only a few minutes and is pretty simple. Your device will come with an ethernet cable and power adapter, but keep in mind that you will also need a Google account, the Google Home app, internet service and a modem in order to set your one or 3-pack Google Wifi system. Plus, the system will let you prioritize devices, check your network speeds, use parental controls to restrict explicit content or manage screen time, set up a guest network and more. You can also rest assured that your network will remain safe, as your device will receive automatic updates. Manage it all in the app and get back to the things you love.