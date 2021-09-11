Top weekend deals: Sennheiser earbuds, Lego space station and 20% off our new favorite budget router

Deal Savings Price







Welcome to the weekend. We're pulling together some of our favorite deals from the past week that are still available, including a newly discounted true wireless headphone that we previously awarded an Editors' Choice award. And for good measure, we've got a newly spotted sale on our favorite new router. Let's jump to the deals!

Ry Crist/CNET Hot off the CNET testing bench is the TP-Link Archer AX21, our new top pick for best budget Wi-Fi 6 router. We loved it at $100, and it's currently got a $20 instant savings coupon at Amazon, saving you 20% right off the bat.

Tile Are you always misplacing your wallet or keys? A Bluetooth tracker is just the ticket to solve your problems -- and right now, the Tile Slim tracker is just $15 dollars on Daily Steals. This older model fits nicely into wallets where the pricier Apple AirTags won't, and it's also compatible with Android phones.

LEGO Lego building kits aren't just for children anymore. For $57 on Amazon, this Lego rendering of the International Space Station includes a whopping 864 pieces that -- when built to completion -- looks like a pretty great replica, including the ability to move its solar panels any way you want. This building kit also comes with astronaut microfigures, a NASA space shuttle and mini cargo spacecraft. It's within $1 of its all-time low on Amazon, too.